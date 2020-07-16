Deepika Padukone Or Malaika Arora: Who Styled The Purple Pantsuit Better?

Deepika Padukone and Malaika Arora are two divas in B-town who are known for their unconventional fashion choices and outlandish outfits. Deepika Padukone's style is very chic and classic whereas Malaika Arora's is bold and quirky. In the past, Deepika and Malaika were seen sporting a pair of identical purple pantsuit. Read on to know these two divas styled the pantsuit and decide who wore it better!

Fashion face-off: Deepika Padukone vs Malaika Arora

Deepika Padukone

Talking about Deepika Padukone's edgy purple pantsuit attire, she wore it back in 2018 during Cannes. The stunning actor rocked the pantsuit by Mao like a boss on the second day at the Cannes Film Festival. The actor kept her hair sleek and straight. and, to accessorise her outfit, she opted for gold hoops and multiple rings. Her bold eye makeup and statement nude lip shade added a pinch of drama to her attire. Check out her pantsuit avatar below:

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora, who was seen in the judge's panel in MTV's reality show Supermodel of the Year, wore a sequin purple pantsuit during an episode of the reality show. Malaika's sleek and straight hair complemented her overall look. The Chhaiya Chhaiya girl kept her makeup minimalistic with nudish brown lips added beautifully to her outfit. Meanwhile, to accessorise her outfit, she added a pair of big chunky diamond earrings. Scroll down to take a look at her sequin pantsuit outfit.

Indeed both, Deepika Padukone and Malaika Arora pulled off the pantsuit look beautifully in their own way. Deepika kept her look classy while Malaika's experimented with the look with sequin style.

Talking about their professional front, Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, will soon share the screen space with Ranveer Singh for an upcoming sports-biopic, '83. She will also play the lead for a Shakun Batra directorial along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. DP will also play the lead in the Hindi adaptation of a Hollywood film, The Intern. On the other side, Malaika Arora is currently sitting on the judge's chair for a dance reality show with choreographer Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis.

