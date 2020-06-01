Malaika Arora & Deepika Padukone Show How To Slay In A Tube Top And Embellished Skirt

Malaika Arora always manages to mark her presence as a complete fashionista with her stylish outfits. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, is an accomplished actor as well as a fashion diva, who always sets new trends for fans. Both of them were spotted similar outfits previously and managed to pull off the look in their best ways. Here’s taking a look at Malaika Arora and Deepika Padukone outfit.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora sported a body-hugging black tube top for one of her photoshoots. The top was paired with a golden embellished skirt which was wrapped around her waist and extended to cover the floor around her. Keeping her look simple and elegant, Malaika Arora opted for no accessory. Minimalistic makeup with bold red lips added grace to her look. Sleek hair left open completed this elegant look of Malaika Arora.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone also opted for a similar outfit to attend an event. The Ram Leela actor donned a black body-hugging outfit which was paired with a golden skirt which perfectly wrapped her waist. The diva accessorised her look golden bracelets and a statement golden clutch. With this ensemble, Deepika Padukone makeup choice came as no surprise to her fans. The star is known for her subtle looks. Nude makeup with winged eye-liner added charm to her look. Wavy hair left open completed her look.

Professional Front

On the work front, Malika Arora is currently one of the judges of India's Best Dancer. The reality dance show airs on Sony Entertainment Television Channel. The shooting of the show is on a standstill due to coronavirus. Along with Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis judge the show. Comedian Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiyaa are the hosts of the show.

While Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzaar directed Chhapaak. She will next feature in Kabir Khan directed sports drama 83. The movie will star Ranveer Singh as cricketer Kapil Dev with Deepika essaying the role of his wife. The plot of the movie revolves around the story of India’s incredible cricket World Cup victory in the year 1983.

