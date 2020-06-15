Deepika Padukone Vs Nina Dobrev: Who Rocked Red Tube Gown Dress Better?

Audrey Hepburn once said there is a shade of red for every woman. Red dresses have always been in fashion and will remain in fashion for a long time. Seeing divas like Deepika Padukone and Nina Dobrev rocking the carpets with their red dresses and impeccable style, a fashion faceoff between the two divas seems about right. Read on to decide which diva wore the red tube gown better - was it Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone or Hollywood actor Nina Dobrev?

Deepika Padukone's photos in a red tube gown

Deepika Padukone is seen here sporting a red tube gown which is a little unusual. The gown has a wider frame then most gowns usually do and a funky V style in front of it. This gives the gown a perfect balance between elegance and funk. The gown goes down to expand and has a light train, which makes it perfect for a princess-like feel. Deepika has also pulled back her hair and gone with light makeup which complements the gown quite well. With just a touch of red lipstick and a few rings, Deepika Padukone has not only perfected the red tube gown look but aced it at the same time.

In another picture posted by Deepika, we can see the back of the dress as well. Her hair has three pins in it which again points towards the elegance in the entire outfit. We can also clearly see here how the gown looks beautiful and how the actor looks graceful.

Nina Dobrev's photos in a red tube gown

Nina Dobrev is seen wearing a beautiful red tube gown for an awards event. The star looks gorgeous and the gown is also complementing her entire persona. Unlike Deepika’s gown, this one is a bit traditional and has a beautiful deep cut for the frame. Nina is also sporting very light make-up and a beautiful light necklace. She is holding a silver purse that goes along with her silver necklace. The only thing that separates Nina’s dress from any other ordinary red tube dress is the train which has multiple folds and patterns. Nina is clearly rocking this dress.

In the other picture, we can also notice how bright the red is and how Nina is almost shining in the dress. Both the divas look beautiful in the red dress. They have also managed to rock the outfits and the colour red.

Promo Pic Credit: Nina Dobrev and Deepika Padukone's Instagram

