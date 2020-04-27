Nushrat Bharucha Starrer 'LSD: Love, Sex Aur Dhokha': Learn Interesting Trivia

Nushrat Bharucha's last film opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, Dream Girl turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the box-office. This is Nushrat's third back-to-back blockbuster hit after Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The stellar actor's next, Chhalaang, opposite Rajkummar Rao will hit the theatres on June 12, 2020. Apart from that, Nushrat Bharucha will also be seen in Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt's Hurdang opposite Sunny Kaushal.

Talking about Nushrat Bharucha's films, it is a lesser-known fact, that Nushrat also starred in Ekta Kapoor's controversial fil LSD: Love, Sex Aur Dhokha. This drama movie released in 2010 and was one of Nushrat Bharucha's initial films in her acting career. Here are some lesser-known facts about this Nushrat Bharucha starrer, we bet you had no idea about.

Interesting Trivia about LSD: Love Sex Aur Dhokha

1. Actor Par Excellence Rajkummar Rao made his Bollywood debut with LSD: Love, Sex Aur Dhokha. He essayed the role of a general store employee, who falls in love with a salesgirl, who also works in the same store.

2. In LSD: Love, Sex Aur Dhokha, Nushrat Bharucha and Rajkummar Rao shared screen space for the first time together.

3. Ekta Kapoor's LSD: Love, Sex Aur Dhokha is India's full-length feature film which was filmed completely in a digital format.

4. LSD: Love, Sex Aur Dhokha was not the original title of the film. As per, director Dibakar Banerjee, the title of the movie was changed several times from Pyar Ki Teen Kahaniyan, Love Cam, to Pyarscope amid others.

5. The original choice to play the male lead in LSD was Emraan Hashmi, he was even signed for the film. But due to some undisclosed reasons, Emraan stepped out of the project.

6. Atul Mongia, who plays Shruti's (female lead), brother in LSD: Love, Sex Aur Dhokha is a well-known casting director. He also acted as the workshop facilitator of the movie.

7. Herry Tangiri, who played Loki Local also made his Bollywood debut with LSD: Love, Sex Aur Dhokha. Post that. he featured in several films like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, and M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story. Herry played cricketer Yuvraj Singh's role in the Dhoni biopic.

