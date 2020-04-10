Deepika Padukone Was A Part Of These Music Videos Before Venturing Into Bollywood; Watch

Deepika Padukone is one of the finest actors we have in the industry today. The actor entered the Bollywood industry with Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om (2007), alongside Shahrukh Khan, and hasn’t looked back since. The actor has now made her own mark in the industry by playing characters like Mastani from Bajirao Mastani, Padmavati from Padmavat, Malti from Chappak, and more, with excellence. However, fans might not know that Deepika Padukone’s career took a while to take off. The actor has been a part of some music videos before she ventured into acting. Check out those music videos here:

Deepika Padukone’s music videos

Naam Hai Tera

In 2005, Deepika Padukone was a part of a music video featuring Himesh Reshammiya. The song comes under the album, Aap Kaa Surroor. The song is sung by Himesh Reshammiya himself, and lyrics are by Sameer.

Phir Mile Sur Mera Tumhara

In 2010, Deepika Padukone was a part of re-recorded tune telecasted by Zoom on January 26, 2010. The song featured many Indian musicians, singers, sportspersons, and film personalities from that time. The version of 16 minutes and 17 seconds exceeded the older version’s time length of 6 minutes and 9 seconds. The song was directed by Kailash Surendranath and composed by A. R. Rehman and the famous trio, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The song was sung by multiple singers, including Shreya Ghoshal and Kavita Krishnamurthy.

The song features Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, A R Rahman, Sonu Nigam, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Prasenjit Chatterjee, Baichung Bhutia, Shahrukh Khan, Mahesh Babu, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Shaan, Bhupen Hazarika, Kavita Krishnamoorthy, Dr L. Subramaniam, Anoushka Shankar, Mammootty, Shivkumar Sharma, Rahul Sharma (musician), Gurdas Mann, Juhi Chawla, Zakir Hussain (musician), Thetakudi Harihara Vinayakram, Vikram, Surya, Abhinav Bindra, Sudarshan Patnaik, Shilpa Shetty, Vijender Singh, Sushil Kumar, Karan Johar, K. J. Yesudas, Shiamak Davar, Shobana Chandrakumar, Shreya Ghosal, Rohit Bal, Priyanka Chopra, Louis Banks, Rituparna Sen Gupta, Amjad Ali Khan, Amaan Ali Khan, Ayaan Ali Khan and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Bolydude Ganeshan

In 2012, Deepika was a part of Ganesh Hegde’s music video, Bolydude Ganeshan. Bolydude Ganeshan is from Ganesh Hegde's music album, Let's Party featuring Ganesh Hegde and Deepika Padukone. The song video is licensed to YouTube by The Orchard Music.

