Deepika Padukone Welcomes 2020 At Worli Sea Link, Shares Video

Deepika Padukone is currently gearing up for an upcoming movie Chhapaak. The actor is making her production debut with the film. The movie is based on the real-life story of an acid attack survivor named Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika would be seen portraying the role of Laxmi Agarwal. The actor recently marked the start of her new year with a drive on Worli Sea Link, Mumbai. She shared a boomerang on her social media.

On Thursday, Deepika Padukone shared a boomerang video on her Instagram. The video is a boomerang of the Worli Sea Link Mumbai. In the video, it is visible that the actor is out on a drive and as part of her captions, she wrote ‘first sea link boomerang of 2020’. The actor made it sound funny with three laughing emoji.

She often shares videos and snaps of her drives updating her audience about her celebrations and everyday activities. Deepika is quite active on her Instagram and loves to feel connected to her fans. Be it a vacation, fashion or movies, the actor has everything on her Instagram.

On the professional front

Chhapaak is Deepika Padukone's first home production. Deepika is also a part of the cricket biopic '83, where she will be starring alongside Ranveer Singh. While Ranveer plays the role of Kapil Dev, Deepika will be playing the role of Romi Bhatia.

About the movie Chhapaak

Chhapaak is based on the true-life story of a teenager who falls prey to an acid attack. Her attackers throw acid on her face and scar her face for the rest of her life. The story is an emotional one and had Deepika Padukone in tears at the trailer launch. Chhapaak stars Vikrant Massey opposite Deepika Padukone. The movie is directed by Meghana Gulzar. It's is slated to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020.

