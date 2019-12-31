Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' Gets A 'U' Certificate With No Cuts

Deepika Padukone’s most awaited film, Chhapaak, gets U certificate without any cuts. The film Chhapaak is based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Many believe that the U-certification without cut is an encouragement to the film as it would reach a wider audience base.

Meghna Gulzar’s film Chhapaak is in the news since it released the first look of Deepika Padukone's character in the movie. The makeover had a huge response and the audience widely appreciated the first look and the trailer. The film with its strong social message talks about how society treats an acid attack. The film Chhapaak will be released on January 10, 2020.

Meghna’s response on U certificate

Meghna Gulzar is happy that her film cleared U certification without any cuts and said that it’s an immense validation by Central Board of Film Certification. She believes this certification is a huge encouragement for the film Chhapaak. The director had a clear view of the film. She said that the entire Chhapaak team decided that Chhapaak should be a visually aesthetic experience otherwise it will never fulfil the purpose of making the film and spreading the message. She feels that while the reality should not be never coated with drama for commercial success, the team made sure to approach the film sensitively.

Chhapaak cast

Chhapaak by Meghna Gulzar features Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey. Deepika Padukone is in the leading role, and has had to put on prosthetics to transform into the role of an acid attack survivor. One of the lesser-known facts about the film is that four real-life acid attack survivors from Sheroes and Chhanv Foundation have worked in the film.

Chaapaak plot

The film Chhapaak deals with the courage and spirit of an acid attack survivor named Malti. It is inspired by the real-life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agrawal’s indomitable spirit and success. The film discusses the attack, court proceedings, medical treatment, and also the mental healing of an acid attack survivor. Chhapaak, which is ready to release on January 10, 2020 has already made a buzz in the film industry.

