Deepika Padukone's 2011 Film 'Aarakshan' Received These Many Awards; See List

Considered as one of Deepika Padukone’s finest films till date, Aarakshan released in 2011 and earned critical acclaim for its heartwarming story and unique cast. The movie also won many awards and here is a list of awards and accolades the movie has earned. Read the list here:

Best Supporting Actor

The movie features Saif Ali Khan playing the role of a professor, who advocates the rights for the ‘backward sect’ of the society and backs the reservation system in education. The actor was bestowed with a Screen Award for The Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the movie. As per reports, Saif Ali Khan, having won the award thrice, has more awards than any other actor in this category.

BIG Star Most Entertaining Actor in a Social Role

In Aarakshan, Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of a teacher, who dedicates his career for poor students, who cannot afford the expensive education in colleges. For his role in the movie, Amitabh Bachchan bagged BIG Star Most Entertaining Actor in a Social Role. Before Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda had won the award.

Nominations

The movie was nominated for Apsara Film Producers Guild Awards in the Best Story and Best Dialogue category. Amitabh Bachchan was also nominated for the International Indian Film Academy in Best Actor in a Leading Role category and Filmfare Awards in the Best Actor category. Deepika Padukone too was nominated in the Best Actress category for 2012 Stardust Award function.

On the professional front

Deepika and Ranveer Singh will be seen together in the much-anticipated sports-drama, '83. The Kabir Khan directorial '83 chronicles the story of the cricket legend, Kapil Dev. While Padukone will be seen playing wife to Ranveer Singh in the movie, Ranveer will be seen essaying the character of Kapil Dev.

The much-anticipated sports drama marks the fourth association of Ranveer and Deepika onscreen. Padukone will also be seen in the Indian remake of the much-acclaimed Hollywood blockbuster, The Intern, which features Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro in the leading roles. The actor will also be seen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday for Shakun Batra’s next.

