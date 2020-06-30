Deepika Padukone & John's Song 'Jhak Mar Ke' Is A Peppy Number; Check Out Its Making Here

Deepika Padukone was a part of the 2011 Rohit Dhawan directorial Desi Boyz. This movie also starred John Abraham, Chitrangda Singh and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. The plot of the movie Desi Boyz revolves around two friends who lose their jobs, then they part bitterly after they get exposed as male strippers.One of the hit dancing numbers of the film Desi Boyz is ‘Jhak Maar Ke'. It features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. So, let’s have a look at the making of the quirky song, ‘Jhak Maar Ke’ from Desi Boyz.

Making of 'Jhak Maar Ke' video song-

Desi Boyz is one of the most iconic John Abraham and Deepika Padukone movies. From the dialogues to songs, all the aspects of the movie became popular. Jhak Maar Ke, the song was choreographed by Bosco and the music is given by Pritam. Desi Boyz was produced by Krishika Lulla, Vijay Ahuja, and Jyoti Deshpande.

John Abraham as Nick Mathur and Deepika Padukone as Radhika Awasthi essayed their role impeccably in the film as well as in the peppy song. The song is basically about how Nick (John Abraham) persuades and convinces Radhika (Deepika Padukone), while she is angry with him. The song is a very cute version of love fights. In the making video, the whole team is appreciating Pritam for giving such amazing music to this song,with Rohit Dhawan calling him an "unorganised genius".

There is a part in the making of the song where John is on a minibus and says to his team that they have made him look good in this. There is also part in the making of the song where John does the step of Jhak Maar Ke and Deepika says that “he is doing it so sweetly, I can’t be upset with him,”

Deepika Padukone is further heard saying in the video that most of her hit songs are done by Bosco-Caesar. She says that the choreographers were great and always make sure that the actors are comfortable in performing certain steps along with making it look perfect. John Abraham was dancing after a very long time and has done complete justice to Pritam’s music and Bosco’s dance moves. Have a look at this making of the song Jhak Maar Ke here.

