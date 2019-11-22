Deepika Padukone's Authentic Looks From Piku That Fans Are Still In Love With

Deepika Padukone is one of the most versatile and highest-paid actors in Bollywood. She was seen in the film, Piku in the year 2015. Fans loved her character in the film. She played the role of Piku Banerjee in the comedy-drama for which she also received the best actor award for her performance in the movie. The actor starred with one of the big stars, Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan. Fans did not expect the on-screen chemistry of Deepika and Irrfan to be so great. The movie is directed by Shoojit Sircar and bankrolled by N. P. Singh, Ronnie Lahiri and Sneha Rajani. Om Shanti Om actor also pulled off some authentic looks in the movie. Check out her best looks from the movie.

Best looks of Deepika Padukone from Piku

She has worn a red saree with black stripes. She completed her outfit with a pair of golden earrings. Take a look at her attire.

She is wearing a blue colour long sleeves t-shirt. She is kept her hair open. Check out her look in the movie.

Deepika Padukone writing, on the sets of #Piku 🖋️ pic.twitter.com/5ycsUfos5E — best of deepika padukone (@badpostsdeepika) July 23, 2018

In the poster of the film, the actor is wearing a black colour kurta with red salwar. The actor has straightened her hair for the look. Deepika completed her outfit with a black bindi.

On the work front

The actor has two upcoming films for 2020. The two films are Chhapaak and '83. Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and the second movie is based on the biopic of veteran cricketer Kapil Dev.

