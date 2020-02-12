The Debate
Deepika Padukone & Other Bollywood Divas Who Teach Us How To Be Photo-ready

Fashion

Deepika Padukone's pictures have always grabbed the attention of her fans. Here are a few more divas whose signature poses can teach you how to be photo-ready.

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
Deepika padukone

Bollywood actors have always mesmerised the audience and fans with their beauty and acting skills. The followers and fans pour their love every time the stars share their pictures on various social media platforms. Here are a few divas including Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor and others who have taught fans how to amp up their swag with different poses. Check out the pictures.

Deepika Padukone's head's up pose

Deepika Padukone has enhanced her feed with different styles of outfits. From traditional to western, red carpet to formal look, she has always set the internet on fire. In many of the pictures, she has posed keeping her head high.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

READ | When Deepika Padukone Got Us Completely Bowled Over By Pulling Off Formal Wear Like A Pro

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Janhvi Kapoor's babyface candid pose 

Janhvi Kapoor, who is 22-year-old, has often stolen the hearts of the audience and fans with her innocent smile. Janhvi Kapoor's cute babyface pose looks perfect for candid snaps. Learn the babyface candid pose from Janhvi Kapoor from her pictures.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

READ | Deepika Padukone Drops Another Glimpse Of Her Vacation With Ranveer Singh, See Pic

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Sara Ali Khan's palat pose

Sara Ali Khan's outfits and fashion choices have turned many heads. But it seems like the actor loves to keep checking who all are looking at her. In many of her pictures, Sara Ali Khan has posed while looking back, while flaunting her hair. Take a look to learn Sara's palat pose.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

READ | Deepika Padukone Did THIS On The First Day Of Her Valentine's Getaway With Ranveer Singh

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Priyanka Chopra's 'all-smiles' pose 

Priyanka Chopra, who is a global star, has broken many stereotypes on her professional front. It seems that pouting with swag or flaunting her jawline is not a PeeCee thing. In many of her pictures, Priyanka Chopra is seen flashing her wide, bright smile. Take a look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

READ | Deepika Padukone's Outfits: Here Is Some Floral Inspiration For Valentine's Day

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

(Cover Image Courtesy: Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Priyanka Chopra Instagram)

