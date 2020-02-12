Deepika Padukone & Other Bollywood Divas Who Teach Us How To Be Photo-ready

Bollywood actors have always mesmerised the audience and fans with their beauty and acting skills. The followers and fans pour their love every time the stars share their pictures on various social media platforms. Here are a few divas including Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor and others who have taught fans how to amp up their swag with different poses. Check out the pictures.

Deepika Padukone's head's up pose

Deepika Padukone has enhanced her feed with different styles of outfits. From traditional to western, red carpet to formal look, she has always set the internet on fire. In many of the pictures, she has posed keeping her head high.

Janhvi Kapoor's babyface candid pose

Janhvi Kapoor, who is 22-year-old, has often stolen the hearts of the audience and fans with her innocent smile. Janhvi Kapoor's cute babyface pose looks perfect for candid snaps. Learn the babyface candid pose from Janhvi Kapoor from her pictures.

Sara Ali Khan's palat pose

Sara Ali Khan's outfits and fashion choices have turned many heads. But it seems like the actor loves to keep checking who all are looking at her. In many of her pictures, Sara Ali Khan has posed while looking back, while flaunting her hair. Take a look to learn Sara's palat pose.

Priyanka Chopra's 'all-smiles' pose

Priyanka Chopra, who is a global star, has broken many stereotypes on her professional front. It seems that pouting with swag or flaunting her jawline is not a PeeCee thing. In many of her pictures, Priyanka Chopra is seen flashing her wide, bright smile. Take a look.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Priyanka Chopra Instagram)