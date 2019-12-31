Best Romantic Songs Deepika Padukone That Make You Fall In Love With Her All Over Again

Deepika Padukone is reportedly one of the most prominent and highest-paid actors in Bollywood. Last seen in Padmaavat, the actor has wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming movie Chhapaak, which is slated to release on January 10, 2020. The multi-talented actress has worked with most of the A-list celebrities and has impressed everyone with her acting skills. While her films have always worked well, her songs, too, have wowed the viewers. So, here we have listed top five romantic songs of Deepika Padukone that will make you fall in love with her all over again.

5 best romantic songs of Deepika Padukone

Aankhon Mein Teri

Aankhon Mein Teri song is from her debut film, Om Shanti Om. The song is sung by K.K and composed by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani. Directed by Farah Khan, the film is produced Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. Deepika also won Filmfare Awards for Best Female Debut in 2008 for the film.

Khuda Jaane

Khuda Jaane song is from the movie Bachna Ae Haseeno and it showcased amazing onscreen pairing of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone for the first time on the big screen. The film was a box office hit and was the eighth highest-grossing film of that year. KK and Shilpa Rao won the Best Playback singer (male) and Best Playback singer (Female) award respectively for the song Khuda Jaane at Screen Awards.

Titli

Titli is from the movie romantic-comedy film Chennai Express which also features Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. Romantically picturised in the backdrop of south Indian art forms, the song is sung by Gopi Sunder, Chinmayi and Srimathumitha. The soundtrack for the film was composed by Vishal-Shekhar.

Laal Ishq

One of the best songs pictured on Deepika, Laal Ishq from the film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, featured the actress and her then-boyfriend Ranveer Singh. The song really does gives you goosebumps and leaves you mesmerised. DeepVeer's chemistry was hailed by everyone when the song video came out.

Nainowale Ne

Nainowale Ne is from the highly controversial movie Padmaavat, which features Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The song is still every bit beautiful and lyrics in this song are so apt. The chemistry of Deepika and Shahid really makes this song special.

