Deepika Padukone Opens Up About Her Next Production Venture 'Mahabharata'

Deepika Padukone's first production venture Chhapaak is all set to hit the silver screen on January 10, 2020. The film is based on the story of an acid attack survivor. Though her first production is already on the cards of being a success story, the actor already has a second project as a producer lined-up soon. Deepika Padukone will be producing Mahabharata which will be narrated from Draupadi's point of view.

Deepika Padukone on her next production venture

Ever since the news of Deepika Padukone coming on-board as a producer for Mahabharata has come forward, fans are eager to know what the film will be all about. Recently, while speaking at a promotional event for her upcoming film Chhapaak, Deepika was asked about her next venture as a producer. She was asked whether the film will be a love story of a mythological magnum opus. Deepika stated that the film can go in any direction as they are not focussing on showing the female perspective of Mahabharata but rather a different perspective to it.

Futhermore, she added that she can only give the fans a proper answer about the film when the director is on-board. The latest iteration of Mahabharata is reportedly still looking for a fitting director. Deepika believes that the characters of Mahabharata are homegrown and have an impact on culture. She expressed that the film will have an advantage as the characters are deeprooted, nuanced and influential.

