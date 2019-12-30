Deepika Padukone's Latest Promotional Outfit For 'Chhapaak' Draws Flak

Deepika Padukone is currently busy promoting her next film Chhapaak which is all set to release on January 10, 2020. The promotions of the film are going on in full swing as Deepika is seen appearing on various public platforms and events. She also made an appearance on the reality dance TV show titled Dance+ and shook a leg with the contestants of the show. The promotional events have brought in a lot of information about the latest film and also Deepika's life as she has been very open to answering all the questions that she is being asked. But today, the actor is receiving flak over her latest fashion choice.

Deepika receives flak over appearance

Deepika chose a much odd dress to attend today's promotional event for Chhapaak. The actor was seen sporting a white shirt but it was coupled with a bralette worn over the shirt and not under it as one usually would. Deepika had also coupled high heels with high waist denim jeans which also a much unconventional way of dressing. Deepika reportedly tried to recreate a corset dress but on a budget. Netizens were quick to comment on the dress she chose to wear. Some pointed out that Deepika is wearing inner clothes on the outside while Some even made comparisons of her and her husband Ranveer Singh as he is also seen sporting some odd and off-beat outfits. Check out netizens reactions below.

