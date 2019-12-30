The Debate
Deepika Padukone's Latest Promotional Outfit For 'Chhapaak' Draws Flak

Bollywood News

Deepika Padukone was recently seen sporting an unusual dress where she was seen wearing a bralette over a white shirt. Read below to know netizens reactions.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
deepika padukone

Deepika Padukone is currently busy promoting her next film Chhapaak which is all set to release on January 10, 2020. The promotions of the film are going on in full swing as Deepika is seen appearing on various public platforms and events. She also made an appearance on the reality dance TV show titled Dance+ and shook a leg with the contestants of the show. The promotional events have brought in a lot of information about the latest film and also Deepika's life as she has been very open to answering all the questions that she is being asked. But today, the actor is receiving flak over her latest fashion choice. 

Also read: Ranveer Singh hunts for ladies handbag while Deepika Padukone promotes 'Chhapaak'; watch

Deepika receives flak over appearance

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Also read: Kareena Kapoor to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood inspired looks to try this New Year's Eve

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Deepika chose a much odd dress to attend today's promotional event for Chhapaak. The actor was seen sporting a white shirt but it was coupled with a bralette worn over the shirt and not under it as one usually would. Deepika had also coupled high heels with high waist denim jeans which also a much unconventional way of dressing. Deepika reportedly tried to recreate a corset dress but on a budget. Netizens were quick to comment on the dress she chose to wear. Some pointed out that Deepika is wearing inner clothes on the outside while Some even made comparisons of her and her husband Ranveer Singh as he is also seen sporting some odd and off-beat outfits. Check out netizens reactions below.

Also read: Primed to star with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals why he's looking forward

Deepika Padukone

Also read: Working with Ranveer Singh in ’83 different from Padmaavat, Ram Leela; Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone

Also read: Deepika Padukone and the Chhapaak crew initiate the Muh Dikhai 2.0 movement

Deepika Padukone

 

 

 

