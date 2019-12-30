Deepika Padukone's Patchwork Vs Alia Bhatt's Multicoloured Stripes: Whose Saree Is Better?

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are two of the forerunners in the Bollywood film industry. From their movies to their fashion sense, everything is under the scrutiny of the fans. A trend in Bollywood nowadays has popped up in B-town where the actors are spotted wearing the same or similar outfits. Deepika and Alia also joined in into this trend as the two actors sported a similar type of saree.

Deepika's multi-patches or Alia's multi-stripes?

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is busy with the promotions of her movie Chhapaak. The actor visited the sets of Indian Idol in a multi-coloured patch saree. The actor matched this patch saree with a blue sequined bralette blouse. The actor went for a messy bun and wore long dangling ornate earrings. The actor looked absolutely stunning and the saree completely brought out her height and beautiful features.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt attended the Star Screen Awards recently. She stunned the audience and fans in her multicoloured striped saree. The actor matched this saree with a blue bralette with beadwork on the front. The beauty went with a sleek mid-partition hair bun. Alia won the award for Best Actor (Female) for her role of Safeena in the movie Gully Boy. The actor took to Instagram to share the good news and thank all her co-stars and members of the Gully Boy family.

