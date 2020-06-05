Deepika Padukone's Movies With Powerful Woman Characters In The Lead, Here Is The List

Model turned actor Deepika Padukone has managed to make a great career in the Hindi film industry. Apart from romantic and fun-loving movies like Om Shanti Om and Chennai Express, Deepika has also been part of some women-eccentric films in which she portrayed different shades of a woman.

From playing the joyful role of Meenamma to the fearless role of a Rani Padmaavati, Deepika Padukone has worked in a wide range of films, managing to carve a niche for herself. Her characters in the film showcase a different shade of woman which impresses the fans. So, let’s have a look at the list Deepika Padukone films in which she depicts various shades of women.

Deepika Padukone films that show different shades of a woman

Piku

Piku was one of Deepika’s best performances and was highly appreciated by fans and critics alike. The movie was a Shoojit Sircar’s directorial that released in the year 2015 with Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Irrfan Khan in the lead roles. In this movie, Deepika Padukone played the titular protagonist 'Piku'. Piku is an architect who is a simple girl living alone with her father. The movie shows Piku's struggles in managing the whims of her eccentric father. The storyline follows an extra-ordinary road journey the father-daughter duo take from Delhi to Kolkata.

Padmaavat

Padmaavat was released in the year 2018 and was a Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial. The movie also starred Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor along with Deepika Padukone in the lead role. The story of the movie is based on Rani Padmavati, the Queen of Mewar. The film was a great success and also one of the most epic performances of Deepika. In Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone played the lead character of Rani Padmaavati who was been valourised in historical narratives for her strength and integrity.

Cocktail

The film Cocktail starred Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in the lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around three friends exploring love, relationship, and heartbreaks in life. This Homi Adjania directorial reportedly collected Rs.77 crores at the box-office. Deepika Padukone’s character in the film was of a free-spirited party woman named Veronica who lived her life on her own terms.

Chhapaak

In Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone features as Malti who is an acid attack survivor. Deepika’s character in the film is based on activist Laxmi Agarwal who was attacked by her stalker when she was 15 years old. Deepika also turned producer for this film. Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey and Madhurjeet Sarghi along with Deepika Padukone. Deepika's character had shades of grit and determination and was an inspiration for many.

