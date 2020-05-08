Deepika Padukone's BFFs In Bollywood Will Give You Friendship Goals

Many Bollywood celebs are quite close to each other and many of them are best friends. Many Bollywood actresses have been giving friendship goals to their fans. Deepika Padukone is one such actor who is known to share a close bond with many of her costars and other celebs. Read on to know more about her BFFs in Bollywood:

Deepika Padukone's BFFs in Bollywood

Farah Khan

Filmmaker Farah Khan and Deepika Padukone worked in the film, Om Shanti Om. Both the ladies have a very special bond since then. Once in an interview, Deepika said that her relationship with the choreographer-turned-director will never change no matter how successful she becomes. She also revealed that her first director Farah Khan was very protective about her even during the shoot.

Image Source: Farah Khan Instagram



Alia Bhatt

The two Bollywood beauties have had successful careers in Bollywood and also share a special bond with each other. Both the actors had been the guests for a popular TV show hosted by a famous Indian filmmaker. They have also shared many of their pics on their social media handles.

Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone worked together in her debut film. Since then both the actors have bonded really well with each other. Their other film Happy New Year was another blockbuster. She has also confirmed in one of the interviews that Shahrukh Khan has always been supportive of her.

Source: A still from Om Shanti Om

Ranbir Kapoor

There was a time Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were in a relationship. The actors were so close to each other that even after they parted from their relationship they continued to be friends. Both the actors have truly been friends with each other and their fans love to see them together.

They have worked together in movies like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and then Tamasha, both of which became widely popular and received praise from critics. She positively confirmed in one of the interviews that she shares a very special, indescribable bond with Ranbir Kapoor.

Source: A still from YJHD

