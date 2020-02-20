Deepika Padukone's Celine Mini Tote Bag's Price Will Leave You Stunned; Pic Inside

Deepika Padukone is one of the most gorgeous actors in Bollywood. Deepika Padukone is well-known among the audiences for her impeccable acting skills and stunning fashion choices. Deepika Padukone is a huge fashion inspiration for many young women out there. From amazing ball gowns to comfy airport looks, Deepika knows how to slay in all of them. Deepika Padukone's glamorous airport looks are uniquely styled yet are extremely comfortable and will make you look chic and stylish.

Though her airport looks are comfortable and stylish, they are also a bit luxurious and fancy. Recently, Deepika Padukone was spotted at the airport in her fashionable avatar. Deepika was seen sporting all-black look with a crop denim jacket. Deepika opted for a black graphic printed t-top paired with high-waist black denim and layered with a light blue crop denim jacket. She went for ankle-length white shoes and mid-parted hairdo with black sunglasses. She completed her look with a Celine tote mini luggage bag which is worth ₹ 1,52,582.

Check out Deepika Padukone's picture here:

Deepika Padukone is often spotted carrying the same Celine mini luggage tote bag with her during her travel. Deepika was spotted carrying the mini tote luggage bag back in 2018 when she came back from her trip to Sri Lanka. She was seen sporting a white button-down kurta type shirt paired with blue bell-bottom denim jeans. She opted for white sports shoes and round black sunglasses. She completed her look with the travel bag and messy ponytail.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone recently shared her look as Romi Dev from the movie '83. The actor will be sharing the silver screen with husband Ranveer Singh in the movie '83. The movie is a biopic based on the life of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev's life. Ranveer Singh will be portraying the character of Kapil Dev in the movie. The movie is directed by Kabir Khan and will hit the silver screens on April 10, 2020.

