Deepika Padukone’s 'Deewani Mastani' Dance BTS Video Is ‘quarantine Mood’, Say Fans

Deepika Padukone has delivered many memorable characters in her glorious career. Her character of Mastani from the film Bajirao Mastani is definitely one of them. Not only that, but Deepika Padukone also mesmerized all her fans with her dance number, Deewani Mastani in the film. Recently, a BTS video of Deepika Padukone from the making of the song has been going viral wherein she can be seen at her goofy best. But what can be touted as a relatable aspect is that fans are hailing this BTS video of Deepika Padukone as the ultimate quarantine mood.

Deepika Padukone's Deewani Mastani dance BTS video is being compared to the 'mood of the nation'

One of the fan clubs of Deepika Padukone shared the video on social media and wrote on the caption that the video is the 'mood of the nation right now.' The video has Deepika Padukone making fun of one of the Deewani Mastani dance steps. Deepika Padukone can be seen boxing herself in the head while taking a dig at the Deewani Mastani dance step.

Her action can be compared to the perplexed mood of everyone during the COVID-19 lockdown right now and indeed makes way for an amusing sight. Take a look at Deepika Padukone's BTS video from the Deewani Mastani dance.

Deepika Padukone gave a glimpse of her beautiful garden as a part of her lockdown series

Meanwhile, the Padmaavat actor is currently entertaining her fans with her 'lockdown series' wherein she is sharing a glimpse of some new activities which she is pursuing amidst the lockdown. The actor recently took to her social media to showcase the freshly bloomed flowers and leaves in her garden which proves that she is truly a nature lover.

