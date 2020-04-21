Deepika Padukone’s Latest ‘lockdown Episode’ Is Every Nature Lover's Delight; See Pic

Deepika Padukone is inevitably one of the successful actors working in the Hindi film industry. However, much to the delight of her fans, the actor also knows to go strong with her social media game. Deepika Padukone's 'Lockdown Series; amidst the COVID-19 lockdown has already become a hit amongst the fans.

Deepika Padukone shares a new activity she is pursuing in this ongoing lockdown with her fan in this series. Recently, Deepika Padukone took to her social media to give a glimpse of the freshly bloomed flowers and leaves in her garden. It is not a hidden fact that Deepika Padukone loves flowers. Her social media feed often consists of some beautiful flowers and plants. So it was not a surprise when Deepika Padukone's 'Season 1, Episode 9' was a glimpse of the beautiful flowers and leaves in her garden.

Deepika Padukone shared a glimpse of freshly bloomed leaves and flowers in her garden

Deepika Padukone shared a glimpse of the bloomed leaves in one picture while sharing the picture of some lovely spring flowers in another one. They make a soothing sight for the eyes indeed in these testing times. Take a look at Deepika Padukone's post.

Deepika Padukone will soon have a discussion with WHO Director-General for a discussion on mental health

Recently, Deepika Padukone took to her social media and announced her initiative for spreading awareness about mental health amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Padmaavat actor shared the program of her live discussion with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on her social aim with an aim to prioritise mental health during the coronavirus pandemic. The Bajirao Mastani star, who was herself diagnosed with clinical depression in the year 2014, will go live on Instagram with the WHO chief on Thursday at 7.30 pm IST.

