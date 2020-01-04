The Debate
Deepika Padukone Dances With Laxmi Agrawal Marking Her Tik Tok Debut | WATCH

Bollywood News

Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak is set to release on January 10, 2020 and in order to promote her film, Deepika has now joined the social media app TikTok.

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
deepika padukone

Deepika Padukone has now joined TikTok. Many other celebrities like Deepika Padukone have chosen this social media platform to promote their films previously. Read on to know more details about this story.

Deepika Padukone on Tik Tok

Deepika Padukone is currently busy promoting her film Chhapaak. Deepika is not only playing the lead role in the film, but she is also debuting as the producer. Deepika Padukone-starrer Chappaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agrawal’s life. As the film’s release date is approaching, the promotional strategies for the film are also on the rise.

Also read | Deepika Padukone Says The Title 'Chhapaak' Was Not Convincing To Her At First

Deepika Padukone has now joined the social media app TikTok. The Chhapaak actor recently uploaded her first video on the app. In the video, Deepika Padukone and Laxmi Agrawal are dancing. The video is gaining tremendous response online. Check out how Twitterati reacted to Deepika Padukone’s TikTok debut.

Also read | Deepika Padukone Lashes Out At Journo Who Asked If Husband Ranveer Invested In 'Chhapaak'

Just like Deepika Padukone’s TikTok debut, Deepika Padukone also welcomed the Chhapaak track with open arms. The title track of Chhapaak was launched yesterday, on January 3, 2020, by the entire team of the film. The Chhapaak title track is also receiving a positive response online. Check out what fans to say about this newly released track.  

Also read | Deepika Padukone Starrer Chhapaak's Title Track Is Giving Her Fans "goosebumps"

Also read | 'Chhapaak' Title Track Release: Deepika Padukone Powers Through Adversity,shines Like Hope

 

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
