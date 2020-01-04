Deepika Padukone Dances With Laxmi Agrawal Marking Her Tik Tok Debut | WATCH

Deepika Padukone has now joined TikTok. Many other celebrities like Deepika Padukone have chosen this social media platform to promote their films previously. Read on to know more details about this story.

Deepika Padukone on Tik Tok

Deepika Padukone is currently busy promoting her film Chhapaak. Deepika is not only playing the lead role in the film, but she is also debuting as the producer. Deepika Padukone-starrer Chappaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agrawal’s life. As the film’s release date is approaching, the promotional strategies for the film are also on the rise.

Deepika Padukone has now joined the social media app TikTok. The Chhapaak actor recently uploaded her first video on the app. In the video, Deepika Padukone and Laxmi Agrawal are dancing. The video is gaining tremendous response online. Check out how Twitterati reacted to Deepika Padukone’s TikTok debut.

Yay... Deepika is on most popular marketing platform in India right now. Every big company is trying to leverage this platform for wider reach. #DeepikaOnTikTok — Mandar (@yourboy_md) January 3, 2020

Check out Deepika Padukone and Laxmi Agarwal having some masti in their new #TikTok video!❤ #DeepikaOnTikTok https://t.co/Lv34GR2jWc — Deepika Padukone FC #Chhapaak (@DeepikaPFC) January 4, 2020

Just like Deepika Padukone’s TikTok debut, Deepika Padukone also welcomed the Chhapaak track with open arms. The title track of Chhapaak was launched yesterday, on January 3, 2020, by the entire team of the film. The Chhapaak title track is also receiving a positive response online. Check out what fans to say about this newly released track.

The song is beautiful.

The lyrics are so powerful.

GOOSEBUMPS #ChhapaakTitleTrack — Harshita || Chhapaak #AbLadnaHai (@_DeepVeer_) January 3, 2020

Gulzar never disappoints, masterful lyrics! Brilliant song this #ChhapaakTitleTrack chhapaak se pehchaan le gaya. Wah!! https://t.co/nPbdJxNQto — mymarzi (@imemads) January 3, 2020

Chhapaak se pechaan le gaya.



Really loved it but I feel this is a part of the actual song. The lyrics are amazing plus Arijit 👏#ChhapaakTitleTrack https://t.co/uJZzAUZ8CP — Soham 🐥 (@itxsoham_) January 3, 2020

