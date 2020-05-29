Deepika Padukone’s Television Commercial From A Decade Ago Go Viral; Watch Here

Deepika Padukone was a very well-known model before she ventured into films. She started her modelling career at a very early age and had become the face of many prominent brands. Deepika Padukone was also the face of several television commercials.

Amid the recent coronavirus outbreak, many actors have been sharing several throwback videos of themselves. Recently a few fans of Deepika Padukone unearthed television commercials featuring the actor. The commercials have already gone viral on the internet as fans spot a younger version of Deepika Padukone.

Fans unearth Deepika Padukone's old commercials

In the first video, Deepika Padukone is seen to be a modern girl wearing western outfits. However, when it comes to practices she is traditional and follows things like removing footwear for religious practices or asking from blessings from the elderly. The commercial then shows how a guy falls for her and ends up at her house asking her hand at marriage. At the end of the advertisement, Deepika Padukone is seen wearing a traditional saree as she walks down as a bride holding a plate for pooja.

The second video is also for the same apparel brand, which traces the life of a woman after marriage. Deepika Padukone is seen trying to adjust to her new married life but ends up missing her parents very dearly. She is also seen trying to cook but fails. However, Deepika Padukone is then surprised by her husband who brings her parents home.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s videos here:

For those unversed, Deepika Padukone was a huge name in the modelling industry before she moved to Mumbai to pursue films. Director Farah Khan noticed Deepika Padukone in Himesh Reshammiya’s music video, Naam Hai Tera. She then cast the actor in her film, Om Shanti Om opposite Shahrukh Khan.

Today, Deepika Padukone has been a part of several hit films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Piku, Padmaavat, etc. She was last seen in the film Chhapaak. Although the film gained critical acclaim, it failed to work at the box office. Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s sports drama, '83 opposite husband, Ranveer Singh.

