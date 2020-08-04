Deepika Padukone Films That Feature Her Essaying Real-life Roles, 'Chhapaak' And More

Be it essaying the role of a warrior princess or an acid attack survivor, Deepika Padukone has been a part of several movies that showcase real-life stories. From dancing in heavy ensembles to portraying the emotional healing of a broken person, the actor gets in the skin of her character. Here is a compilation of all her movies in which she has essayed the role of real-life characters.

Bajirao Mastani

Released in 2015, Bajirao Mastani is an epic historical romance film helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Jointly produced by SLB and Eros International, the film features Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie narrates the story of the Marathi Peshwa Bajirao I and his second wife Mastani, the princess of Bundelkhand. Made on a budget of Rs. 145 crores, Bajirao Mastani was one of the most expensive Hindi films. Upon its release, it went on to collect Rs. 356 crores at the cinema houses, making it one of the highest-grossing films of all the time.

Padmaavat

Released in 2018, Padmaavat is another epic period drama movie directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie is loosely based on the epic poem Padmavat written by Malik Muhammad Jayasi. Starring Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati the Rajput Queen, the movie features Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in prominent roles.

Shahid Kapoor can be seen as Maharawal Ratan Singh while Ranveer Singh has essayed the role of Sultan Alauddin Khilji who attack Mewar to claim its Queen. Set in medieval Rajasthan, the movie showcases the battle fought between Ratan Singh and Khilji, which ends up in the capture of Chittor by Sultan Khilji. However, he is unable to claim the queen who performs jauhar along with other Rajput women.

Chhapaak

Chhapaak is a 2002 drama movie helmed by Meghna Gulzar. Starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey, the movie is the real-life story of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. Bankrolled jointly by Fox Star Studious and Deepika herself, Chhapaak essays the story of the trials and triumphs of Malti. From her investigation of the attack to the court proceedings and medical treatment, the movie traces her painful yet inspiring journey.

