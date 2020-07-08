Deepika Padukone Or Yami Gautam: Who Styled The Salwar Kameez Look Better?

Many Indian designers and Bollywood celebs have revived many attractive looks when it comes to traditional Indian outfits. Most fashion trends come from Bollywood celebs who loves to style Indian wear, including salwar kameez, saree, lehenga and many more. In the recent past, Padmavaat actor Deepika Padukone and Kaabil actor Yami Gautam wore a traditional long kurta. Take a look at their pictures and take inspiration to style like them for festive looks.

Deepika Padukone

(Image Credit: Viral Bhayani IG)

For her outing in Mumbai, Deepika Padukone opted for a bright pink ethnic outfit. Her gorgeous kurta featured golden embroidery work all over it. A round neck with a keyhole cut out added extra beauty to her dress. The sleeves of her simple kurta also had golden embroidery work. Deepika paired her kurta with matching pencil pants with a golden hem and an organza dupatta which she draped around her shoulders.

Deepika completed her look with tan and gold jootis. She also carried a classy brown leather handbag. Keeping her overall look clean and straightforward, the actor pulled her hair back into a tousled ponytail with a bouffant hairstyle. For glam, the actor chose to have a flawless base, dark, filled-in brows, pink eyeshadow, loads of mascara and neutral lips.

Yami Gautam

(Image Credit: Viral Bhayani IG)

In the above picture, Yami Gautam can be seen wearing a blue kurta. The actor paired it up with matching pants and an organza dupatta of the same colour. With no make-up look and silver Kolhapuri sandals, the actor looked simply stunning. She can be seen holding her phone and a shawl while posing for the camera at the airport.

On the professional front

Deepika Padukone will next be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in the sports biopic film, '83. The movie was set to release on April 10, 2020, but had to be postponed due to the pandemic. The movie is based on the life of veteran cricketer Kapil Dev and talks about the time India won the coveted World Cup in 1983. The movie is directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

On the other hand, Yami Gautam last graced the big screens with Bala along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. Reportedly, the actor is now filming with Vikrant Massey for her next, Ginny Weds Sunny. Directed by Puneet Khanna, the much-anticipated film will hit the theatres this year. Reportedly, Yami Gautam will also be seen in Agra Ka Daabra., which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles.

