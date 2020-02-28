Deepika Padukone's Funny Scenes From The Comedy-action 'Chennai Express'

Rohit Shetty’s Chennai Express (2013) is one of the best comedy-action films in Bollywood, till date. The movie swapped all awards that year and won many hearts. The plot of the film revolved around a man heading towards Rameshwaram via Chennai Express to immerse his late grandfather's ashes and unwillingly is caught amidst goons after helping their boss's daughter board the train.

Deepika Padukone was cast opposite Shah Rukh Khan for the movie. The way she pulled off the character of Meenamma Lochini Azhagusundaram was applaud worthy. The audience really appreciated her comic timing for the film. Here are some of the best comedy scenes of Deepika Padukone from Chennai Express . Read ahead to know more-

Deepika Padukone's funny scenes from Chennai Express

Introduction scene

Meena is introduced in the film, in the funniest way. At the very beginning of her introduction, Rahul (played by Shah Rukh Khan) tried to flirt with Meena, thinking she doesn’t know Hindi language. Little did he know, that Meena knew better Hindi than him. As she meets Rahul in the train, goons, who also happen to be Meena’s cousins, surround the two.

Rahul seems to be very scared. On the other hand, Meena seems to very calm. As Meena and Rahul get to talking, Meena casually puts forward the fact that her father is the biggest don of her village and they might not leave Rahul alive. This serious scene is portrayed with the perfect amount of subtle comedy.

Plans an escape with Rahul

There is a scene in the film where Meena goes up to Rahul, informing him that she will be running away from her house that night, and asks him to come along. The already traumatised Rahul says that it is not such an easy task to run away from a don’s mansion. To this, Meena asks Rahul to relax and not worry as she has done it many times. She says that she has run away from her house multiple times and makes him believe nothing will go down-hill. The way Meena tried to pacify the completely scared Rahul is worth watching.

Kicking in the sleep

There’s a scene in the movie where Meena and Rahul are fast asleep. In the middle of the night, Meena kicks Rahul out of the bed, while blabbering something in Tamil. She keeps yelling Thangabali and behaves like she is possessed. Woken up in shock, Rahul is completely confused and scared.

Here’s the trailer of Chennai Express-

