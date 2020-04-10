Ranbir Kapoor And Deepika Padukone's Memorable Romantic Stills From 'Tamasha'

Tamasha is a film that has a loyal fan following in itself. The story of this film is beautifully written and directed by Imtiaz Ali. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone brought their characters to life with such conviction that fans will forever remain in awe of this film. The romantic moments between Ranbir Kapoor as Ved and Deepika Padukone as Tara are truly enchanting. Check out some stills from the film that are fan favourites and will bring out the romantic in you.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone romantic stills from the film Tamasha

