One Word Which Has Both Meaning Quiz To Pass Your Time During COVID-19 Lockdown

India is currently witnessing a 21-day lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has evidently put many people in a state of boredom as they self-quarantine. Though it is the need of the hour for many to stay locked inside their houses in order to stay safe from the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in India, one can expectedly get bored. But, social media is always available for people to entertain themselves.

Now, various puzzles and quizzes are being circulated on social media which is helping many people to pass their time amidst quarantine. One of the most circulated quizzes around is the 'One Word Which Has Both Meaning quiz'. In this quiz, people are given two things with similar names but different meanings. The person taking the quiz is expected to find the singular word which defines both individual things. Check out the quiz below -

One word which has both meaning quiz

1. Pencil Brand &

Lord of Dance = ____

2. Birth Sign in English &

Type of Disease = ____

3. Name of Soap &

A Musical Instrument = ____

4. A Car Brand &

Lord Rama's Devotee = ____

5. Name of Fruit &

Name of Shoe Polish = ____

6. Mobile Brand &

Fruit Name = ____

7. Name of Bulb Co. &

Source of Energy =

8. A Shoe Co. &

Underground Train = ____

9. Watch Brand &

Resident of Country = ____

10. Mineral Water Co. &

Mountain Range = ____

11. Name of Bird &

Beer Brand = ____

12. Name of Fuel /

Clothing Company = ____

13. Tree /

Toothpaste = ____

14.Famous Monument /

Tea brand = ___

Let's see who can answer this

The answers are written below -

Natraj Cancer Santoor Maruti Blossom Apple Surya Metro Citizen Himalaya Kingfisher Diesel Neem Taj

