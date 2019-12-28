Primed To Star With Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi Reveals Why He's Looking Forward

In a recent interview with a local daily, Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi expressed his excitement about starring in a film with Padmaavat actor Deepika Padukone. He claimed that he has been a huge fan of hers and looks forward to learning a lot of things from the talented actor.

Siddhant has worked with actor Ranveer Singh in his debut film Gully Boy and is now eager to work with his wife Deepika Padukone who, he claims, is an amazing person.

Siddhant Chaturvedi is all set for his upcoming untitled film directed by Kapoor & Sons fame Shakun Batra opposite actors Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

The actor revealed that he had been waiting for a script like this film's post Gully Boy and is reportedly ready to do whatever the script demands of him. Siddhant claimed that he is expecting this film to be quite an intense project.

While announcing his next project with Shakun Batra, Deepika Padukone, and Ananya Panday through his Instagram account, Siddhant Chaturvedi could barely contain his happiness for the film which is reportedly a unique and unusual romantic story and very unlike a typical Dharma love story.

Directed by Shakun Batra, the film is likely to go on floors by mid-2020 and is scheduled for a Valentine's Day 2021 release. Earlier on Monday, in an interview with an entertainment portal, Siddhant Chaturvedi also confirmed that he will be a part of a horror-comedy project opposite actor Katrina Kaif.

The actor has also bagged the sequel to the hit Yash Raj film Bunty Aur Babli and will feature in it with newcomer Sharvari along with Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in important roles.

2020 for Siddhant Chaturvedi

With a host of big banner films lined up for the upcoming year, Siddhant Chaturvedi looks forward to having a fulfilling and learning experience with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

Both his co-actors have been busy with their upcoming films. Deepika Padukone's film Chhapaak opposite actor Vikrant Massey is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020 whereas Ananya is currently filming Maqbool Khan's Khaali Peeli with Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter.

