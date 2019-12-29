Kareena Kapoor To Deepika Padukone: Bollywood Inspired Looks To Try This New Year's Eve

Bollywood actors have often played inspiration to many over the years. Be it the ethnic looks or the party gown, Bollywood’s leading ladies know how to slay the look to perfection. Here is a compiled list of actors whose fashion looks are too good to miss. These looks are quite simple to carry, however, they are sure to make heads turn. Check out the list of actors whose fashion looks can inspire your New Year’s Eve outfit this year.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan's sequinned top with a sweetheart neckline is one of the most glamorous look sported by the actor. She wore a similar sequinned jacket over the crop top and wore a pair of simple black trousers underneath. Kareena Kapoor Khan left her hair open and kept her makeup to a minimum. However, she only added red lipstick to the look to add a dramatic effect.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone wore a simple floral gown and looked glamorous in it. She held her hair up in an updo, which highlighted the neckline of her dress. She wore a pair of stud earrings and added some smokey eye makeup to complement the look.

Ananya Panday

The Pati Patni Aur Woh star slayed in an all-white attire. She wore a sequinned white coloured mini-dress and paired it with a pair of peep-toe converse. She added a tinge of white in her makeup as well. Ananya Panday left her hair open in soft waves, which added glamour to the entire look.

Kiara Advani

The Good Newwz actor was a vision to behold in a green coloured shimmering pantsuit. She wore the deep V-neck outfit and tired her hair in a half-up half-down hairdo. She looked glamorous in the outfit as she posed for the lens.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan wore a shimmering red coloured minidress and looked mesmerising in the western outfit. The dress had a closed turtle neck styled neckline, while her sleeves had a vintage appeal to it. Sara wore a shade of red lipstick that added a dramatic edge to her look.

