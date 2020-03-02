Deepika Padukone Does A 'Lungi Dance' As She Aces Battle Ropes Workout, Watch

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone was recently seen giving her fans some major fitness goals after a video of her exercising surfaced online. Deepika Padukone, apart from being an ace actor, is also known for her well-toned physique. Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala posted a video of Deepika working out on battle ropes. The actor was seen wearing an all-black gym attire as she works out at the gym. Check out Deepika Padukone's fitness videos posted by Yasmin Karachiwala, here.

Deepika Padukone’s workout videos

In the video, Deepika Padukone can be seen doing some cross fit exercise, before she breaks into a dance move. The Chhappak actor is seen concentrating on getting in a good workout as fitness trainer Yasmin is sending right behind her and motivating her to give her best. Yasmin said Deepika Padukone gives the perfect combination of working hard and having fun. She also mentions that it is necessary to have fun along with work as well.

Deepika Padukone’s fitness videos

A few days back, Yasmin had posted Deepika Padukone’s workout video, in which she was seen doing a leg exercise. Deepika Padukone’s fitness video featured her wearing a white coloured crop top and a pair of black coloured gym pants. As Yasmin posted the video, she stated that Deepika is constantly giving her fans workout motivations.

Deepika Padukone will be seen essaying the role of Romi Bhatia in the upcoming spots biography 83. She will be seen acting opposite her husband Ranveer Singh in the Kabir Khan directed sports cricket based film. She will also be seen in the remake of the well-known Hollywood film The Intern alongside Rishi Kapoor. It was also recently revealed that Deepika Padukone has been roped in by Madhu Mantena for his multi-starrer film Mahabharat, where she will be seen playing the role of Draupadi.

