Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma gets relief from arrest till Nov 7, but with caveat

Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash has been granted interim relief by a special NDPS court on Tuesday in the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB's) investigation in the alleged Bollywood-drug nexus. The court ordered that no arrest can be made till November 7, in response to her anticipatory bail application, but asked her to make an appearance before the NCB. Her lawyer informed the court that she will co-operate in the investigation.

Deepika's manager under NCB lens

Deepika Padukone’s manager had filed an anticipatory bail plea before the NDPS court on Saturday. This was after two summons issued to her went unanswered as the NCB seized 1.8 grams of hashish at her residence. Post her failure to appear, a notice was also sent to her mother and her employer KWAN.

Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash was termed ‘untraceable’ as the Narcotics Control Bureau sought to question her in its investigation into the Bollywood-linked drug case. This was amid the NCB summoning employees of KWAN talent agency amid its investigation into the alleged Bollywood-drug nexus. The development came amid Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash evading multiple summons after drugs were seized at her residence. Employees who had been a part of WhatsApp group that discussed the procurement of drugs are likely to come under the scanner.

Numerous KWAN employees had been questioned by the NCB previously as well. This included talent managers Karishma Prakash, Jaya Saha and founding partner Dhruv Chitgopekar.

Previously, Karishma had been brought face-to-face with Deepika Padukone during the questioning on September 26. In a WhatsApp conversation from October 2017, the actor had asked the former, ‘maal hai kya?’ and asked for ‘hash.’

The conversations had taken place on group named 'DP+Ka+KWAN' on which Deepika was an admin. The other members of this group could face the heat from the NCB this time.

