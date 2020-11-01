Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash files anticipatory bail plea post drug seizure

Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash filed an anticipatory bail application before the NDPS court after failing to respond to summons by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). As per reports, the bail application is likely to come up for questioning on Tuesday. The NCB had seized drugs at Karishma Prakash’s residence earlier this week.

As per ANI, Karishma Prakash submitted her anticipatory bail application before the NDPS court on Saturday.

The NCB had raided her residence on Tuesday and seized 1.8 gms of hashish and pasted a summons notice at the door asking her to appear. The officials then issued fresh summons to Karishma Prakash on Wednesday, after she had failed to make an appearance, and that also went unanswered.

Karishma Prakash had earlier been questioned by the NCB. She had also been grilled face-to-face with Deepika on September 26 over their WhatsApp chats where the actor was seen asking for ‘maal’ and hash.

NCB lens on KWAN employess & others

Karishma Prakash works with the talent management agency KWAN that has been at the center of the investigation into the alleged Bollywood-drug nexus. The revelation of the chats involving Deepika and Karishma had emerged from the questioning of Jaya Saha, and founding partner of the company Dhuv Chitgopekar was also summoned by the investigation. Similarly, chats involving Shraddha Kapoor led to her being questioned, while Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh were among the other names to be questioned.

Questioning of Jaya Saha was linked to the investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput case, as the alleged involvement of Rhea Chakraborty into an alleged drug cartel emerged and brought NCB into the picture. First Rhea’s brother Showik and then Sushant’s staff were arrested, after which Rhea also was arrested. Rhea was granted bail, while Showik continues to remain in jail.

Kshitij Ravi Prasad, an executive producer and director previously with a top production house, and TV actress Preetika Chauhan are among the others to be arrested.

