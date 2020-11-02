Deepika Padukone's Manager Karishma Untraceable; NCB Sends Notice Of Her Summons To Family

Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash was ‘untraceable’ as the Narcotics Control Bureau sought to question her in its investigation into the Bollywood-linked drug case. The officials have now issued a notice for her summons to her mother. Moreover, her employer KWAN talent management agency too has been sent a notice.

READ: NCB Summons KWAN Staff In Drug Probe After Deepika Padukone's Manager Karishma Untraceable

Deepika’s manager Karishma under NCB scanner

The development came after it was reported that numerous employees of her company have been summoned by the agency earlier in the day.

Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash has continued to evade multiple summons issued against her. The officials had pasted a notice at her residence after seizing 1.8 grams of hashish earlier. Another summons was issued on Wednesday, which also went unanswered. On Saturday, she had moved the NDPS court seeking anticipatory bail.

Karishma Prakash, manager of actor Deepika Padukone, files anticipatory bail application before special NDPS court in Mumbai.



Prakash was recently summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau, but she didn't appear before the agency. — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2020

Deepika’s chats with Karishma where the actor asked ‘maal hai kya?’ and allegedly sought 'hash' had become a huge talking point. Following the emergence of the chats, Deepika Padukone was also called for questioning. The duo was then confronted face-to-face about these chats from October 2017 on September 26.

READ: HUGE: Deepika Padukone's 'DP+Ka+KWAN' Group Was Site Of 'maal' Chat; Top KWAN Bosses There

Deepika was an admin on this group, that allegedly discussed drugs, while the other members of the group included Vijay Subramaniam, Anirban Das, Producer Madhu Mantena, KWAN CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar among many others. Out of them, Madhu Mantena and Dhruv Chitgopekar were also questioned by the NCB.

Jaya Saha, who has termed as a ‘kingpin’, is also an employee of KWAN. She had been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Her questioning is alleged to have revealed prime accused of the SSR case, Rhea Chakraborty’s alleged involvement with a drug cartel. Rhea, her brother Showik and Sushant’s staff members were arrested, out of which Showik is in jail, while others were granted bail.

Jaya Saha’s alleged chats with Shraddha Kapoor where the actor allegedly sought CBD oil also became a talking point. Shraddha, as well as Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, were questioned in connection with the case.

READ: Deepika Padukone's Manager Karishma Prakash Files Anticipatory Bail Plea Post Drug Seizure

READ: NCB Raids Deepika Padukone's Manager Karishma Prakash's Residence, Drugs Seized

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.