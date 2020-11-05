Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma, who was untraceable, appears at NCB, summoned again

Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash, who had been ‘untraceable’ recently, made an appearance before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday. She has been summoned again by the investigating authority to make an appearance on Thursday. The NCB is investigating the alleged link of Bollywood stars, employees of talent management agency KWAN and others in consumption and supply of drugs.

Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash had been summoned multiple times by the NCB with regards to the drugs case last week. However, she had not responded to the summons after seizure of 1.8 grams of hashish at her residence. The authorities had then sent a notice to her mother and also to her employer KWAN.

Amid the summons, Karishma Prakash had filed an anticipatory bail before the NDPS court. The court in its order on Tuesday had given her relief from arrest till November 7, but asked her to appear before the investigating officers. Her laywer had informed the court that she will co-operate in the investigation.

On Wednesday, she finally made an appearance at the NCB office and was clicked by the cameras.

In the latest, she has been summoned by the authorities for questioning again on Thursday, ANI reported.

Karishma Prakash questioned

Karishma Prakash had earlier been questioned by the NCB on September 26. At that time, she had been confronted over her chats with Deepika Padukone, where they allegedly discussed drugs.The duo had been brought face-to-face over the chats, in which Deepika was seen asking for ‘maal’ and ‘hash’ from Karishma Prakash.

The duo, and other members of a WhatsApp group named ‘DP+Ka+KWAN’, like producer Madhu Mantena and KWAN’s founding partner Dhruv Chitgopekar were also questioned. As per reports, more employees of KWAN have been summoned, many of who could be a part of this group.

