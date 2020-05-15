Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Or Deepika Padukone: Who Wore White Blazer And Neckpiece Better?

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Deepika Padukone are both very well-known faces in the Bollywood industry. Apart from being recognised as great actors, the two have also established a name in the world of fashion as well. Here is who out of the two actors wore the white blazer with a neckpiece look better. Read ahead to know more-

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja or Deepika Padukone: Who wore white blazer and neckpiece look better?

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is seen posing in a deep V-neck blazer. She has worn jewellery set with diamonds and green stones. She has worn a heavy neckpiece and small earrings of the same make. Sonam has given her hair a centre partition and tied them neatly in a bun at the back of her head. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has applied nude makeup with a smokey-eye look to complete her look.

In comparison with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Deepika Padukone is seen wearing a deep V-neck full-sleeves blazer. She has worn a gold and diamond neckpiece and stud earrings of the same make. She has given her hair a side partition and tied them loosely in a messy bun at the back of her head. Deepika Padukone has applied nude makeup and is seen giving the perfect pose.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Deepika Padukone in the fashion world

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is popular for her practical yet experimental style in the Bollywood industry. From pulling off gorgeous outfits on the ramp to acing even the most casual look, Sonam has taken fashion to the next level. The actor also launched her own clothing line that is highly in trend even with the Bollywood stars.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone has now become synonymous with uber chic fashion statements. Over the years, Deepika Padukone has changed from playing it safe with her outfits choices to stepping into the pool of experimental fashion. From combining a headscarf a la a dupatta with couture, to acing hooded pantsuits, Deepika sure has carved a niche for herself as a fashion icon.

