Deepika Padukone's Movies With Memorable Action Sequences; See List Here

Deepika Padukone is one of the highly successful actors in Bollywood and the actor has time and again impressed fans with her stellar performances in many movies. The actor has been a part of a wide range of films and in some movies, she has been involved in stunning action sequences.

With all that said now, here are some of Deepika Padukone's movies including Kochadaiiyaan and Chandni Chowk to China, where the actor impressed fans with her action sequences:

Deepika Padukone's movies with memorable action sequences

Kochadaiiyaan

Directed by Soundarya R. Ashwin and co-produced by Sunil Lulla and Sunanda Murali Manohar, Kochadaiiyaan features Rajinikanth, Deepika Padukone, Shobana, Aadhi, and Jackie Shroff in lead roles. The 2014 computer-animated action film shows Deepika Padukone playing the role of Princess Vadhana Dev and Rajinikanth in the role of Kochadaiiyaan. Although Kochadaiiyaan did not perform well at the box-office, the movie is noted for Padukone's action sequences.

Chandni Chowk to China

Chandni Chowk to China is directed by Nikkhil Advani and co-produced by Rohan Sippy, Ramesh Sippy and Mukesh Talreja. The 2009 action comedy film features Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. The film also showcases Mithun Chakraborty, Ranvir Shorey, and Gordon Liu in key roles. Chandni Chowk to China went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year. The film features several memorable action sequences featuring Deepika Padukone.

Bajirao Mastani

One of the most critically acclaimed films of Deepika Padukone, Bajirao Mastani is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and co-produced by Kishore Lulla. Bajirao Mastani features Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles.

Released in the year 2015, the epic historical romance film performed well at the box-office and also received a stupendous response from the viewers. From the costume designs, scenic locations, Padukone's performance, and songs, Bajirao Mastani received critical acclaim for many aspects.

XXX: Return of Xander Cage

Directed by D. J. Caruso, XXX: Return of Xander Cage features an ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone and some of the most popular faces in Hollywood including Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Toni Collette, and Samuel L. Jackson.

The film, which released in the year 2017, received several awards and nominations. Padukone's performance, which involved her in some stunning action sequences, was widely noted.

