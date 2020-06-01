Deepika Padukone's Peppy Songs To Inspire Your Workout Playlist

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has been a part of various successful projects since her debut flick Om Shanti Om in 2007. She is known for her stellar performances and on-screen charisma which keeps viewers glued to the screens. Besides her acting chops, Padukone has also stunned the audience with her scintillating dance moves. So, we have compiled some of the actor’s peppy songs to inspire you to update your workout playlist. Read on:

Dilli Wali Girlfriend

Dilli Wali Girlfriend is a part of Yeh Jawaani hai Deewani. This peppy song features Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone grabbing eyeballs with their performance on Aditi’s Sangeet ceremony. Crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan and Arijit Singh, Dilli Wali Girlfriend has a Punjabi element. It is loaded with fun lyrics throughout the song and has rap at the beginning of the track. The music of Deepika Padukone’s song has been composed by Pritam.

Badtameez Dil

Deepika Padukone’s Yeh Jawaani hai Deewani is full of young and energetic vibes that reflect in the movie’s songs as well. Badtameez Dil is quite impressive and crazy in terms of lyrics and rocking music. Beginning with quirky dialogue, this track is sung by Benny Dayal and Shefali Alvares. One cannot get off the dance floor while this groovy number plays. Moreover, no one needs to have a signature style of dancing to go with this one. They can showcase their crazy and unique steps to sync with Badtameez Dil’s mood, which is thoroughly enthusiastic.

Nagada Sang Dhol

Nagada Sang Dhol is a part of romantic drama flick, Ram Leela. It is high on dhol beats and features Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Supriya Pathak. Shreya Ghosal and Osman Mir lent their voice for this dance number. It showcases Deepika Padukone dancing gracefully on Garba beats. The Navratri number is in sync with the movie’s plots and festivals. Nagada Sang Dhol, the highlight of Ram Leela, was loved by the audience and was considered one of the best love songs during the year of movie’s release.

Also read: Deepika Padukone Or Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who's Better In Lead With Saif Ali Khan

Also read: When Deepika Padukone Channeled Her Inner Cinderella In Enormous Gowns

Deepika Padukone's forthcoming ventures

On the work front, Deepika Padukone previously appeared in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. Based on a real-life story, the actor essayed the role of acid attack survivor Malti. The drama flick garnered mostly positive reviews from the critics and the audience alike. Padukone will star in Kabir Khan’s ensemble sports drama movie 83. She will portray Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi Bhatia Dev alongside Ranveer Singh.

Also read: Nia Sharma Or Deepika Padukone: Who Wore Bodycon Maxi Dress Better?

Also read: Remembering Wajid Khan: Top 10 Songs Composed, Written And Sung By The Singer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.