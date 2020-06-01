Remembering Wajid Khan: Top 10 Songs Composed, Written And Sung By The Singer

The sudden demise of singer Wajid Khan came as a big shock for the celebrity fraternity. The duo Sajid-Wajid were known for their outstanding singing and composing skills. Here is a look at some of the best songs of music maestro Wajid Khan.

Mashallah

Mashallah is a song from the movie Ek Tha Tiger. The song features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The song has good music composed by Sajid-Wajid accompanied by lyrics written by Kausar Munir, Neelesh Misra and Anvita Dutt. The song has garnered more than 104M views on YouTube.

Chinta Ta Ta Chita Chita

Chinta Ta Ta Chita Chita song from the movie Rowdy Rathore is sung by Wajid Khan and Mika Singh. The song is composed by Sajid-Wajid and written by Sameer Anjaan. The song has garnered more than 77M views on YouTube.

Hud Hud

Hud Hud is one of the latest compositions of Sajid-Wajid. The song is from the movie Dabangg 3. The song is written by Jalees Sherwani. It has more than 28M views on YouTube.

Aa Re Pritam Pyaare

Aa Re Pritam Pyaare in another composition by music composer Wajid Khan alongside Sajid Khan. The song is sung by Mamata Sharma and Sarosh Sami. Aa Re Pritam Pyaare is written by Sameer Anjaan and Faiz Anwar. The song has more than 11M views on YouTube.

Surili Akhiyon Wale

One of Wajid Khan's songs with soft and soothing music, Surili Akhiyon Wale from the movie Veer is sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Suzanne D' Mello. It features Salman Khan and Zarine Khan. The song has more than 19M views on YouTube.

Baki Sab First Class Hai

Baki Sab First Class Hai from the movie Jai Ho is sung by Wajid Khan. It is a composition by Sajid-Wajid and written by Sajid Khan, Irfan Kamal and Danish Sabri. The song has more than 3M views on YouTube.

Fevicol Se

Fevicol Se from Dabangg 2 starring Kareena Kapoor, Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan is sung by Wajid Khan and Mamta Sharma. The music composition of the song is given by Sajid -Wajid. Fevicol Se is written by Sajid, Wajid and Ashraf Ali and garnered more than 174M views on YouTube.

Munna Badnaam Hua

Munna Badnaam Hua is a song from Dabangg 3. The song is sung by Badshah, Kamaal Khan, Mamta Sharma and music is given by Wajid Khan alongside Sajid Khan. Written by Danish Sabri, it has more than 8.9 M views on YouTube.

Le Le Mazaa Le

Le Le Mazaa Le from the movie Wanted is sung by Suzanne D'Mello, Soumya Raoh, Hrishikesh Kamerkar, Nikita Nigam. The music of the song is composed by Sajid-Wajid. The song is written by Wajid Khan and Shabbir Ahmed.

Bhai Bhai

One of the recent compositions of Wajid Khan and Sajid Khan, Salman Khan's song Bhai Bhai is a song which he sang and directed on his Panvel farmhouse amid lockdown. The song is written by Salman Khan and Danish Sabri. Bhai Bhai has more than 31M views on YouTube.

