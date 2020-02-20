Deepika Padukone Gives Free Reign To Inner Jokester, Ranveer Singh Has A Cheeky Response

It is that time of the year when the majority of Bollywood actors and other celebrities of the tinsel town grace the red carpets of several award-shows in their extravagant designer clothes. This year is no different as multiple award shows are being held one after the other to felicitate all the artists for their phenomenal work in 2019.

Chhapaak actor Deepika Padukone is one of the A-listers of the Hindi film industry who marked her presence in a couple of award shows and had her fans swooning over her exquisite ensembles.

Padukone recently walked the red carpet of an award show, that celebrates the singers of the country, in an all-black Balmain ensemble comprising skin-fit pants, a black jacket with a hood, and black stilettos. She paired her look with silver and diamond accessories along with nude makeup and shimmery eyes.

The Padmaavat actor took to Instagram to post a streak of pictures with a quirky caption from that night, posing for the camera. Can you guess who was the first Bollywood actor to comment on her post?

Ranveer Singh's cheeky comment on Deepika Padukone's pic

Deepika recently attended the 2020 Mirchi Music Awards and showed in an all-Balmain ensemble. She posted several pictures on Instagram in that outfit and gave a quirky caption to all the pictures that she posted. The Om Shanti Om actor captioned the posts writing, "balma balma...fashion ka hai yeh balma!!!🤪🤪🤪 @balmain, I just HAD to!🙈🤓🤣".

As soon as she posted the pictures, her husband Ranveer Singh took to the comment section of the first post and wrote, "You can’t be left alone .."

Ranveer and Deepika's social media banter is loved and admired by all their fans. Their chemistry is often deemed as couple goals by hundreds of their fan pages. After sharing the screen space in Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be seen together in Kabir Khan's '83.

