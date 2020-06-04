When Deepika Padukone Rated Ranveer Singh’s Pics Using Adorable Emojis; Got Flying Kisses

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are among the finest actors in the Hindi movie industry today. The two are also among the most loved Bollywood couples.

Deepika and Ranveer’s love story began seven years ago, on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela- Ramleela (2013). After Ranveer’s first impression, Deepika had concluded that he is not her type, but the two have come a long way since then. There have been various instances where the two have also shown themselves to be one of the most stylish couple in the industry. DeepVeer has never failed to make the best fashion statements. Here’s how Deepika Padukone reacted when asked about Ranveer Singh’s looks. Read ahead to know more-

Deepika Padukone reacts to Ranveer Singh’s looks

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh lapped up numerous awards during a recent award show. As Deepika Padukone won the title of the "Woman of the Year", she was called on-stage to be awarded. When the actor received the award, she said, “the only form of beauty I know is to be authentic and to be yourself.” After she said these encouraging words, the host of the function played a little game with Deepika Padukone. The actor was shown a few pictures of husband Ranveer Singh and was asked to react with emojis on it.

First Deepika Padukone was shown a picture of Ranveer Singh in a multi-coloured three-piece suit. To this picture, Deepika Padukone reacted with the adorable ‘monkey covering his eyes’ (🙈) emoji. The second picture shown to Deepika Padukone was a bare upper body picture with multi-coloured pants of Ranveer Singh. Looking at the picture Deepika gave a quirky smile and later reacted with a heart-eyed and a tongue out emoji (😍😝).

Third, Deepika Padukone was shown a selfie of Ranveer Singh with an open shirt taken near the sea. To this picture, Deepika Padukone reacted with the heart-eyed emoji (😍). Deepika Padukone’s answers left everyone in awe. Deepika Padukone even received a flying kiss from Ranveer Singh who was sitting in the audience.

