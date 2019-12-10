Chhapaak Trailer Proves Yet Again Deepika Padukone's Finesse As An Actor

Recently, the trailer of Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey was released on YouTube. Throughout the Chhapaak trailer, there are several instances when Deepika Padukone’s acting prowess is evident in her performance. Here are the top scenes from Chhapaak’s trailer, which showcase the Padmaavat actor's acting prowess on-screen:

Chhapaak Trailer - best scenes ft. Deepika Padukone

In a scene from the Chhapaak trailer, Deepika Padukone expressed the truest to life emotion of an acid attack survivor. The scene begins with a voiceover saying how Malti (Deepika’s character) should only see herself after she receives her new face. Following the voiceover, the scene cuts to Deepika Padukone tearing a paper from the mirror and seeing herself. Following the revelation, Deepika Padukone screams aloud while she is filled with anger, agony, and disgust. The pain that Laxmi Agarwal would have felt, and the emotional breakdown she would have faced during the moment, was portrayed efficiently by Deepika Padukone.

Another scene from the Chhapaak trailer has Deepika Padukone instigating the idea of Laxmi Agarwal’s Stop Sale Acid campaign. In the scene, Deepika Padukone carrying a self-realisation, and how it would be great if the Acid sale were prohibited. She also adds how no acid selling would result in no more acid attacks. Through the scene, Deepika Padukone showcased the real emotions that Laxmi Agarwal would have been through, post the acid attack.

The makers and Deepika Padukone delivered positivity through the last scene of the Chhapaak trailer. In the scene, Deepika Padukone is walking with the activist and her lawyer. Deepika Padukone reveals her face with confidence with a voiceover running in the background. The voiceover is in Deepika Padukone’s voice about how the attackers have changed her on-screen character’s face but not her mind. The scene is the perfect picturisation of Laxmi Agarwal’s emotion as she started gaining support and became confident.

More about Chhapaak

Chhapaak is an upcoming Bollywood movie that is based on the story of Laxmi Agarwal, who was an acid attack victim. Chhapaak’s cast features Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the leading roles. Meghna Gulzar helms the upcoming Bollywood movie, which is scheduled for a release on January 10, 2020.

