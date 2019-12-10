New 'Chhapaak' Posters Unveiled By Deepika Padukone, Actor Shares Heartfelt Caption

Deepika Padukone shared two new posters from her film Chhapaak. Deepika Padukone also debuted as a producer with this film directed by Meghna Gulzar. Read on to know more about the posters shared by Deepika Padukone and details about the film Chhapaak.

Deepika Padukone releases two new posters of Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone’s highly anticipated movie Chhapaak is finally set to release. The film is set to release on January 10, 2020. The trailer of the film was released today, on December 10, 2020. After the release of the Chhapaak trailer, Deepika Padukone also shared two new posters of the film on her social media.

Deepika Padukone, while sharing the poster of the film, also shared a heartfelt caption with it. She stated in her caption that Chhapaak is one of those films that requires an entire narration. She continued by stating that you want to be a part of this kind of film. Deepika Padukone also stated that it is even more rare to not be able to articulate and put into words what she felt for the film and its journey. She also tagged her co-star Vikrant Massey and director Meghna Gulzar in the post. Deepika Padukone shared the same caption for two other posts. Check out these two posters of Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak here.

Also read | Chhapaak: Meghna Gulzar Clarifies That It Is Not A Woman-centric Film

Also read | 'Chhapaak' Trailer Launch Has Vikrant Massey Getting Emotional; Deepika Wipes His Tears

The trailer of the film has been receiving a positive response on social media. The trailer of Chhapaak starts with people protesting about justice for a rape victim. The Nirbhaya rape case also receives a prominent mention in this trailer. As the trailer progresses, the case filed by Deepika Padukone as Malti takes center stage. Vikrant Massey and Deepika Padukone’s on-screen chemistry is also explored. The trailer of Chhapaak also shows Deepika Padukone’s character Malti battling the aftermath of the acid attack through various stages of her life. Check out the trailer of Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak here.

Also read | Acid Attack Survivor Rangoli Chandel Praises Deepika Padukone's Film 'Chhapaak'

Also read | 'Chhapaak' Trailer Starring Deepika Padukone And Vikrant Massey Out; Fans Gets Emotional

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.