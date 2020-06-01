Deepika Padukone's Scenes From 'Chennai Express' That Turned Into Funny GIFs

Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut with the movie Om Shanti Om. The movie turned out to be a commercial success and Deepika gained major recognition after her performance. Deepika Padukone emerged as a star in Bollywood with movies like Bajirao Mastani, Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Chennai Express. Take a look at these Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express movie scenes that turned into GIFs.

Chennai Express is directed by Rohit Shetty from a story by K. Subash, with the screenplay written by Yunus Sajawal and the dialogues by Sajid-Farhad. The movie stars Deepika Padukone and Shahrukh Khan in lead roles. Chennai Express is produced by Gauri Khan, Karim Morani, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

The story revolves around Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul Mithaiwala, a man who accidentally boards the eponymous train and journeys from Mumbai to Rameswaram, falling in love with the daughter of a local don, Meenamma played by Deepika Padukone. The duo then faces Meenamma's father's goons and finally have a happy ending for themselves in the climax. Chennai Express had Nikitin Dheer and Sathyaraj playing supporting roles.

Deepika Padukone and Shahrukh Khan kept the audience glued to their seats with their spectacular performances. The humour created in the movie was widely appreciated and people lauded the duo for the same. Chennai Express was a commercial success and turned out to be one of the best critically successful films of the year 2013.

On the work front - Deepika Padukone

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the movie Chhapaak. The movie released on January 10, 2020. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey, Madhurjeet Sanghi, Anand Tiwari, Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, and Payal Nair in pivotal roles. The film is based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Deepika Padukone will be seen next in the movie '83 alongside Ranveer Singh. While Ranveer Singh would play the role of Indian cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika Padukone will be seen in the role of Romi Bhatia, wife of Kapil Dev. The film ‘83 depicts the story of the Indian cricket team’s historic World Cup win.

