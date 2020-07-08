Deepika Padukone's Songs Choreographed By Farah Khan That Have Crossed 50 Million Views

Deepika Padukone, last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, made her Bollywood debut with Farah Khan's directorial Om Shanti Om (2007). In an acting career spanning more than a decade, Deepika Padukone has worked with Farah Khan more than once. Here is a list of Deepika Padukone's songs choreographed by Farah Khan that crossed 50 million views online.

Deepika Padukone's song choreographed by Farah Khan

Manwa Laage (2014)

This Farah Khan-choreographed song is from the movie Happy New Year. The film has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. The song is picturised on Deepika Padukone and has crossed 114 million views online. The song is composed by Vishal and Shekhar, and sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh.

Lovely (2014)

Lovely, picturised on Deepika Padukone, is one of the most-viewed songs from the film's album. The song is from the movie Happy New Year that has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, and Sonu Sood in prominent roles. The movie, directed by Farah Khan, was one of the highest-grossing films of that year. The song, composed by Vishal-Shekhar, and Dr Zeus, is sung by Kanika Kapoor has 122 million views online.

Love Mera Hit Hit (2019)

Tise song picturised on Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan has 83 million views online. The song is from the Priyadarshan-directorial Billu. The movie, starring Irrfan Khan and Lara Dutt, has cameo appearances from actors like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, and Shah Rukh Khan. The film, which released in 2009, was an official remake of the Malayalam movie Kadha Parayumbol.

Besides the above-mentioned songs, Farah Khan has choreographed Deepika Padukone in movies like Chennai Express, among others. Interestingly, Farah Khan has also directed Deepika in her films, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year. Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone has a slew of movies at different stages of production.

Deepika Padukone will be next seen playing the role of Romi Dev in the Kabir Khan-directorial '83. The movie has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarma, Harrdy Sandhu, among others in pivotal roles. The Kabir Khan-directorial narrates the tale of India's World Cup victory in 1983.

The Deepika Padukone starrer was slated to hit the marquee in April. However, it was pushed ahead due to the on-going lockdown. Besides '83, Deepika Padukone also has an untitled movie with Shakun Batra. The movie, which stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday in the lead, is reported to be a relationship drama.

