Deepika Padukone's Stunning Outfits From Her International Talk Show Appearances To Try

Deepika Padukone has been making waves in Bollywood with her stellar performances over the years. Apart from starring in several Bollywood hits, Deepika also paved a way for herself in Hollywood. The actor also made appearances in various American talk shows and was hailed for her quirky attitude. Here's a look at Deepika Padukone's outfit details in the American talk shows.

The Late Late Show

Deepika Padukone made an appearance at James Corden's The Late Late Show wearing Wolk Morais couture. The actor wore a black jumpsuit with bow detailing on the neck. She paired the jumpsuit with a white full-sleeve blouse. For her makeup, she followed a nude makeup palette balancing her look loose waves hair look. Deepika Padukone completed her look with black strappy wedges.

#DeepikaPadukone looks utterly hot as she makes an appearance on #TheLateLateShow with #JamesCorden 🔥 pic.twitter.com/26Bm2IPqsj — Pooja what is this behavior? (@Obaid_Atique) January 19, 2017

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Deepika Padukone made an appearance at The Ellen DeGeneres Show for the promotion of her movie XXX: The Return of Xander Age. The actor wore a beautiful white co-ord set for the show. Her co-ord set was a pair of a white shirt with floral embroidery all over and a pleated skirt of the same design. Deepika Padukone kept her makeup simple with mascara-lashed eyes and nude lips. Her hair was left open on her shoulders. The actor's look was completed with strappy white stilettos.

On the work front

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the movie Chhapaak. The movie released on January 10, 2020. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey, Madhurjeet Sanghi, Anand Tiwari, Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, and Payal Nair in pivotal roles. The film is based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika Padukone will be seen next in the movie '83 alongside Ranveer Singh. She will be playing the role of Romi Bhatia, wife of Kapil Dev.

Next, she will appear alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandya in a yet-untitled film by Shakun Batra. In a past interview with a news portal, Deepika Padukone revealed that the film is of a genre that Bollywood has not seen much of. Nevertheless, she added that the audiences are ready for the genre as they have been exposed to it through OTT platforms and foreign films.

