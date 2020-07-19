Deepika Padukone's Stylish Avatars When She Came On Bigg Boss, See Pics

Deepika Padukone, the talented actor of Bollywood is well-known for her successful career in a very short period. She started her career in Bollywood with the movie Om Shanti Om alongside Sharukh Khan. Deepika Padukone has carved a niche in the industry and made an exceptional place for herself.

Deepika Padukone, the beautiful actor of Bollywood is also a true fashionista. Her style and fashion guide is just the best and offers perfect inspiration for any occasion. Deepika knows how to style outfits in the finest and different style like a pro. She visits the popular show Bigg Boss of Salman Khan for most of her film promotions. So, here are some of her best style files to get inspired by her fashion sense which she donned at the show.

Deepika Padukone’s promotion outfits that she donned for Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss

Deepika Padukone went to Bigg Boss house to promote her movie Chhapak with her team. At that episode of Bigg Boss, the Chhapak actor wore a Khakhi coloured pant-shirt set. Her shirt was a buttoned-up collared piece with long loose-bottomed pants and leopard print belly heels. Deepika opted for a golden neck-piece that graced her look matching up perfectly with her centre-parted hairstyle and nude make-up.

Deepika Padukone also visited the Bigg Boss house to promote her Indian historical drama, Padmaavat with her team. As the Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss show, she donned a red traditional wear with full golden embroidery. Deepika’s stylish ethnic wear had a full sleeves blouse, sari patterned design along with a suit look combined together. She ended her look with red jhumkas, sleek middle-parted hairstyle, and nude make-up with smokey eyes.

Deepika Padukone went to Bigg Boss house to promote her movie XXX 3 with her team. She wore a Balmain for H&M beaded dress for the promotions. Her dress was a short above the knee, paired with long thigh-covering leather boots. Deepika Padukone stunned in this high-neck with minimal make-up, sleek centre-parted pony-tail, and no accessories.

Deepika Padukone also went to Bigg Boss house to promote her movie Tamasha and was also seen dancing with Salman Khan. In this episode, Deepika wore a very simple but elegant outfit that complimented her well-maintained figure. Her dress was a loose pant and French-collar shirt which made even a casual outfit look glamorous. With minimal accessories and frizzy hair pony-tail, Deepika looked graceful. Deepika Padukone rounded off her stylish appearance with a fresh pair of white sneakers.

