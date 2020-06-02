Deepika Padukone's Throwback Yoga Photo Will Give You Fitness Goals

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone kick-started her journey with Om Shanti Om alongside Shah Rukh Khan in 2007. Since then, she has been swaying people with her on-screen charm and stellar performances in the Hindi film industry. In no time, Padukone emerged out to become one of the highest-paid actors in the country.

Deepika Padukone is quite active on various social media platforms. She enjoys a massive fan following of over 48.8 million followers on Instagram. The actor engages with her fans regularly by posting updates about her upcoming projects, sharing throwback pictures and videos on her official Instagram handles. Padukone is a true entertainer.

Deepika Padukone's throwback 'upside-down' photo

Recently, Deepika Padukone’s old throwback photo while performing yoga poses has been making rounds on the internet. Two years ago, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor took to the photo-sharing platform and shared a picture of herself in a complicated pose. She was doing a headstand and took the support of the wall. However, Deepika Padukone performed it with sheer grace and ease. The actor made it look like a piece of cake. Take a look at her throwback photo.

Deepika Padukone’s Instagram post garnered over 8.7 lakhs and numerous comments featuring fans appreciating the Bollywood star. The Piku actor has shared workout pictures several times. Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, she shared insights from her day to day schedule. Besides posting about physical exercise, she has been giving her fans bouts of laughter with hilarious photos.

In the last couple of months, Padukone has posted a series of pictures featuring her lifestyle amid the pandemic. In the season one of the Productivity in the Time of COVID-19, the actor has been cleaning her wardrobe, preparing scrumptious dishes, drinking fresh juices, labelling pulses and food grains, playing pranks with her husband, and motivating her followers on the platform. Take a look at some of Deepika Padukone’s photos from season one of the series.

Also read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Baby Deepika Is All Smiles In Her Mother's Arms

Also read: When Deepika Padukone Channeled Her Inner Cinderella In Enormous Gowns

Deepika Padukone's upcoming projects

On the work front, Deepika Padukone previously appeared in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. Based on a real-life story, the actor essayed the role of acid attack survivor Malti. The drama flick garnered mostly positive reviews from the critics and the audience alike. Padukone will star in Kabir Khan’s ensemble sports drama movie 83. She will portray Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi Bhatia Dev alongside Ranveer Singh. The film's release has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also read: 'Deepika Tends To Day Dream': When 'Chhapaak' Actor Shared Her School Report Card Remarks

Also read: Deepika Padukone's Peppy Songs To Inspire Your Workout Playlist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.