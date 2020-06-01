'Deepika Tends To Day Dream': When 'Chhapaak' Actor Shared Her School Report Card Remarks

It has been over two months since the nationwide lockdown was imposed by the government of India for curbing the rapid spread of COVID-19. While everyone's figuring out ways to spend their quarantine time right, the Tollywood superstar Samantha Akkineni reminisced the good old school days as she retweeted her report card on Twitter. However, this takes us back to the time when the leading lady of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone too had taken a walk down memory lane as she shared her remarks from her school days with fans on Instagram.

Here's what Deepika Padukone's school remarks reveal about her

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, a couple of celebrities took a walk down memory lane with some sharing throwback photos to some cherishing their childhood days on social media. Recently, Samantha Akkineni's fan tweeted her report card on Twitter which she had posted back in 2016 on Facebook. Samantha too went on to retweet the photograph. Similarly, not so long ago, the Padmaavat actor Deepika Padukone had shared her school remarks on Instagram.

From being a daydreamer to being called talkative, Padukone's school remarks reveal a lot about her personality. In the first remark which she had shared on her Instagram handle, read, “Deepika is very talkative in class" while another said, "Deepika must learn to follow instructions". The Chhapaak actor also used to daydream in school as the third remark read, "Deepika tends to daydream". Check out all the posts below:

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the Meghna Gulzar directorial titled Chhapaak, wherein she essayed the role of an acid attack survivor, Malti Aggarwal. Based on the life of Laxmi Aggarwal, the film marks one of the highly acclaimed performances of Padukone to date. However, the film tanked at the box office. Padukone will next be seen playing the reel-life wife to her real-life husband Ranveer Singh in the Kabir Khan directorial titled '83. The film is based on the life of the former Indian captain Kapil Dev and his journey towards winning the 1983's cricket world cup.

