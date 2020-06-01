Unseen Pic Of The Day: Baby Deepika Is All Smiles In Her Mother's Arms

Amid the lockdown, Deepika Padukone has been quite active on her social medi accounts sharing her life with her fans. Recently, a fan account of the actor took shared a now and then picture of the actor. In the picture, she can be seen with her mother, Ujjala Padukone. Take a look at the picture below.

Deepika Padukone's then and pic with her mother, Ujjala Padukone

In the first picture, Deepika Padukone can be seen wrapped in a white towel as her mother holds her tightly. After this, in the second picture, Deepika can be seen all smiling and looking at her mom as they pose in traditional outfits.

Apart from this, Deepika Padukone recently took to her Instagram and shared a picture of her's from the film Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani as the film completed seven years. In the first one, she is seen in a golden outfit as Ranbir Kapoor holds her in his arms. And in the second picture, both Ranbir and Deepika are seen sitting on a bench. She captioned the picture and wrote "Our very first look test...ðŸ’ ‘Yaadein mithai ke dibbe ki tarah hoti hain...Ek baar khula, toh sirf ek tukda nahi kha paoge’-Naina Talwar #7yearsofyehjaawanihaideewani @ayan_mukerji @hussain.dalal #ranbirkapoor #bunny @dharmamovies". Take a look at the post here.

On a Professional front

Deepika Padukone was last seen in the film Chappak where she played the role of an acid attack victim who went against all odds. Now she will be seen in the film ’83 starring Ranveer Singh, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amrita Puri, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk and Sahil Khattar in significant roles alongside Deepika Padukone. This film is a story of the 1983 world cup that India won. The film was to release in May this year but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, like many other projects, the Deepika and Ranveer starrer's release date had to be pushed too.

