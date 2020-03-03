Deepika Padukone's Top 5 Qualities That Make Her A Global Star

Deepika Padukone made her debut in the 2007 movie Om Shanti Om and since then, the actor has come a long way. In her decade long career, Deepika Padukone has given splendid performances in the movies like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Chhapaak, and many more. Apart from being a phenomenal actor, her journey of becoming a global star is inspirational.

Deepika Padukone began her career when she was just 21. Over the years, she has earned global recognition for her versatile acting across Bollywood and Hollywood, her charity work and more. Here are the top 5 qualities that make Deepika Padukone the global star she is today.

Fearless

From essaying bold character in the movie Cocktail to enacting the role of Serena Unger, an agent in the movie XXX: Return of Xander Cage, Deepika Padukone has always accepted challenging roles without reluctance. She has also portrayed historic characters like Rani Padmaavati and Mastani and real-life characters too. Deepika has never refrained from taking riskier paths and played characters that are out of her comfort zone. She has proven that being fearless and taking risks always pays off.

Optimism

Deepika Padukone never gets intimidated by any challenge that comes her way. From gossip to nasty comments, from haters to critics, she has dealt with everything with a positive attitude. Fans have seen Deepika Padukone being persistent and optimistic be it any controversy or public opinion.

ALSO READ| These Films Of Deepika Padukone & Saif Ali Khan Are Proof Of Their Sizzling Chemistry

Influential

Deepika Padukone is included in the 100 most influential people in the world in the Times list of 2018. She is one of the highest-paid female actors of Bollywood and the nation’s most popular personalities. Deepika Padukone is also an active social media user and keeps her fans updated about whereabouts through Twitter and Instagram.

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone Is In Diet Sabya's Good Books And These Instances Prove It

Social Acts

Deepika Padukone is the founder of The Live Love Laugh Foundation. This foundation creates awareness about mental health in India. Deepika Padukone is also the chairperson of the Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image. She is also very vocal about issues like depression which has created social awareness among the masses.

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone Knows How To Sport Dangler Earrings Like A Diva, See Pics

Fashionable

Apart from her acting skills, Deepika Padukone is popular among fans for her sartorial choices. Be it her Met gala looks or red carpet looks, she has never failed to turn heads. Deepika Padukone’s chic and stylish looks have given major fashion goals to many.

ALSO READ| When Taapsee Pannu And Deepika Padukone Impressed Us With Their Sense Of Style; See

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.